NEW DELHI May 29 Foreign retail investors can invest in Indian corporate bonds as well as debt schemes for up to $1 billion, in addition to the existing $20 billion limit, the head of capital markets division in the finance ministry said.

Thomas Mathew also said he expects it would take about 6 to 18 months for the new capital flows into Indian debt to pick up. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)