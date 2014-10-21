(Changes headline, lifts reference to multi-year lows in
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Oct 21 Falling crude oil prices have
helped Indian lawyer Pratik Mehra get off the bus and back
behind the wheel of his car, cutting his travel time to work by
a third.
In China, a short hop across the Himalayas, slumping
consumer demand has sparked fears of deflation as it wrestles
with flagging global economic growth.
But in India, where inflation has dropped to multi-year
lows, softer fuel and food prices are allowing consumers like
Mehra who drive much of the economy to open their wallets after
years of fierce inflation.
It is a welcome change for the 41-year-old father of two,
who disliked using the crowded and erratic bus service to get to
work in Gurgaon, a business city near New Delhi. Until a few
months ago, rising petrol prices had left him with no choice.
"While cars were becoming cheaper, petrol prices were
skyrocketing," he said as he refuelled his car in downtown New
Delhi. "We would joke that banks should also start offering
loans to buy petrol."
As well as making the lives of millions of middle class
Indians easier, the sharp drop in Brent crude prices since June
is a boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fight to
revive an economy growing at its slowest rate since the 1980s.
Signs of a strong pickup in hiring by companies are adding
to the rosier outlook for Indian households.
The biggest external vulnerability the Indian economy has is
its exposure to fluctuations in oil prices, given that it
imports more than 70 percent of its crude needs. Falling prices
have quickly cooled inflation and boosted foreign reserves.
Cheaper oil allowed Modi to end government price caps on
diesel without it hurting consumers. In fact, the decision on
Saturday led to an immediate 5.7 percent fall in pump prices for
the fuel that drives rural tractors and urban SUVs.
The move was aimed at cutting subsidy costs and attracting
energy investment, and it is expected to bring down road and
rail freight costs at a time when the summer harvest is arriving
into markets, helping further cool price pressures.
India is also among the world's biggest importers of coal
and gold, both of which have become cheaper this year.
"Overall, lower commodity prices further support our view
that India is entering a 'goldilocks period' of lower inflation
and higher growth," said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura.
Consumers like Mehra seem to agree, as they pack out India's
shops and malls during the festival season of Diwali, a time for
buying new cars, jewellery and electronic goods.
A poll published in the Hindustan Times newspaper on Tuesday
said 61 percent of urban middle-class consumers felt they had
more money than last year, and 50 percent planned to spend more.
That's good for Asia's third-largest economy: private
spending accounts for 60 percent of gross domestic product, so
getting consumers to spend more is essential to end its longest
spell of sub-5 percent growth in a quarter of a century.
EXPORTS
Not every aspect of the global economy bodes well for India.
Weak growth among many of the world's largest economies is
bad news for Indian exporters, who contribute less to the
economy than in China, for example, but are nonetheless an
important pillar of growth.
That, said an editorial in the Business Standard newspaper
on Monday, makes it all the more urgent that Modi uses the
opportunity offered by lower commodity prices to take further
steps such as ending subsidies on fertilizer.
After a cautious first few months in office, Modi has used a
new injection of political capital flowing from two state
election victories for his Bharatiya Janata Party at the weekend
to push forward with reforms, tinkering with stifling labour
rules and signalling an imminent opening up of the state-run
coal monopoly.
For now, the upside appears to offset damage done to exports
by weaker global demand.
The oil rout has strengthened the outlook for the country's
current account and fiscal balances, auguring well for the rupee
at a time when speculation about U.S. interest rates has
triggered volatility in many emerging currencies.
Every $10 fall in the price of a barrel of oil is estimated
to narrow India's current account gap by 0.5 percent of GDP and
improve the fiscal deficit by 0.1 percent, making it easier to
trim the spending gap to a seven-year low this fiscal year.
"This should go a long way to help insulate India against
swings in external conditions," said HSBC economist Frederic
Neumann.
A crucial test of Modi's willpower will come if crude
prices recover.
Consumer and wholesale price inflation dropped to a
multi-year low in September on softer food and fuel prices. A
return to high oil prices could quickly reverse the scenario and
tempt the government to fiddle with diesel and petrol prices
again.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Mike Collett-White)