BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
NEW DELHI Feb 12 India's industrial production fell an unexpected 0.6 percent in December from a year earlier weighed down by manufacturing, government data showed on Tuesday, extending a period of gloom in Asia's-third largest economy.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 1.1 percent annually.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
In the April-December period, industrial production expanded an annual 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)