NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial production grew less than expected, at 2 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 2.4 percent annually.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.8 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew an annual 1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)