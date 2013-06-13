BRIEF-India's Shivam Autotech March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 16.5 million rupees versus 37.2 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, June 13 India's industrial output for April has been revised up to 2.2 percent from 2 percent, a government statement said on Thursday, however, growth remained lower than the upwardly revised 3.4 percent expansion in March.
The data was revised as the government corrected production data for electricity, the statement said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 30 India's second largest airline, Jet Airways Ltd, reported a 91 percent slump in net profit for the March quarter, hurt by higher aircraft fuel expenses.