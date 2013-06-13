NEW DELHI, June 13 India's industrial output for April was revised for the second time in a day to 2.3 percent from an earlier revision of 2.2 percent, a government statement said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, India's April industrial output growth was reported at 2 percent, lower than the upwardly revised 3.4 percent growth for March.

The industrial output growth data was revised up due to upward revision of electricity production growth to 4.2 percent from 0.7 percent expansion reported earlier, the statement said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)