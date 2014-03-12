BRIEF-HDFC Bank approves issue of perpetual debt instruments, bonds of up to 500 bln rupees
* Says approved re-appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of bank
NEW DELHI, March 12 India's industrial production grew for the first time in four months in January, posting annual growth of 0.1 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 0.6 percent in output. The contraction in December's output was revised to 0.17 percent on year from 0.6 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Says approved re-appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of bank
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise