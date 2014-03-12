NEW DELHI, March 12 India's industrial production grew for the first time in four months in January, posting annual growth of 0.1 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 0.6 percent in output. The contraction in December's output was revised to 0.17 percent on year from 0.6 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)