A worker checks an iron pipe that will be used to make spare parts for a drilling machine inside a factory in Kolkata March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI India's industrial production grew less than expected, at 2 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 2.4 percent annually.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said.

Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew an annual 1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)