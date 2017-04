A worker cuts an iron rod inside a steel factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI India's industrial production grew for the first time in four months in January, posting annual growth of 0.1 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 0.6 percent in output. The contraction in December's output was revised to 0.17 percent on year from 0.6 percent earlier.

