NEW DELHI May 11 India's industrial output
unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a
year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts had expected output to grow 1.5 percent, a Reuters
poll showed. The March figure compares with February's annual
increase of 4.1 percent.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 4.4 percent
from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
The overall output grew 2.8 percent in the fiscal year that
ended on March 31, much slower than 8.2 percent in the year-ago
period.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)