NEW DELHI May 11 India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts had expected output to grow 1.5 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The March figure compares with February's annual increase of 4.1 percent.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

The overall output grew 2.8 percent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, much slower than 8.2 percent in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)