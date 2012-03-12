(Repeats to attach to the alert)

NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian industrial output rose by a much faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in January compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected a rise of 2.1 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The January figure compares with December's provisional increase of 1.8 percent.

Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

During April-January, industrial production expanded 4.0 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, below the 10.5 percent clocked the year before. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)