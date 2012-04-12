(Repeats to attach to headline with no change to text)

NEW DELHI, April 12 India's industrial output rose a much slower-than expected 4.1 p ercent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected growth to ease slightly to 6.6 percent from January as global demand cooled, a Reuters poll showed. The February figure compares with January's provisional increase of 6.8 percent.

Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose an annual 4.0 p ercent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)