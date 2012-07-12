NEW DELHI, July 10 India's industrial production grew at a higher-than-expected pace of 2.4 percent in May driven by manufacturing output, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts had expected a rise of 1.8 percent in May output, a Reuters poll showed. The May figure compares with revised figures that showed an annual contraction of 0.9 percent a month ago.

Along with June wholesale price inflation, scheduled for Monday, the notoriously volatile IIP data could be instrumental for the Reserve Bank of India to take a call on the rate cuts at a policy review on July 31. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)