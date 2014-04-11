NEW DELHI, April 11 India's industrial production unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual growth of 0.9 percent in output. The growth in January's output was revised up to about 0.8 percent on year from 0.1 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)