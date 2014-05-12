China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
NEW DELHI May 12 India's industrial production shrank for a second straight month in March, falling 0.5 percent from a year earlier, dragged down by weak consumer demand and capital investments, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 1.5 percent in output. The fall in February's output was revised to 1.8 percent on year from 1.9 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam