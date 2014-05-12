NEW DELHI May 12 India's industrial production shrank for a second straight month in March, falling 0.5 percent from a year earlier, dragged down by weak consumer demand and capital investments, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 1.5 percent in output. The fall in February's output was revised to 1.8 percent on year from 1.9 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)