NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial production rebounded more than expected in April to grow 3.4 percent over year-ago levels, after output had fallen in the previous two months, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast output to grow 1.9 percent in April. Industrial production shrank a provisional 0.5 percent in March. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)