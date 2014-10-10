NEW DELHI Oct 10 India's industrial output grew a much slower-than-expected 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, dragged down by weak investments and consumer demand, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the output to grow 2.4 percent. Industrial production expanded a revised 0.4 percent year-on-year in July. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)