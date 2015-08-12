BRIEF-India's Poly Medicure March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 132.7 million rupees versus profit 144.1 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's annual industrial output growth quickened to 3.8 percent in June from a downwardly revised 2.5 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago