PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's annual industrial output grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 3.6 percent in September, dampened by a slower expansion in the mining sector, government data showed on Thursday.
A survey of economists by Reuters had estimated industrial output would grow 4.7 percent in September compared with a downwardly revised 6.3 percent growth in August. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
May 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,517.5 33,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad