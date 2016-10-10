NEW DELHI Oct 10 India's industrial output shrank 0.7 percent in August from a year earlier, led by a fall in mining and manufacturing production, government data showed on Monday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent annual fall in output compared with a revised 2.5 percent year-on-year decline in July. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)