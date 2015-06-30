Labourers work at the construction site of a highway bridge on the outskirts of Jammu August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output expanded for the first time in three months in May, posting an annual growth of 4.4 percent, which was also its fastest in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.

Output had fallen by an annual 0.4 percent in April.

The rebound was primarily led by a recovery in production of electricity, cement and oil refining.

The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output.

