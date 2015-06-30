Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output expanded for the first time in three months in May, posting an annual growth of 4.4 percent, which was also its fastest in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
Output had fallen by an annual 0.4 percent in April.
The rebound was primarily led by a recovery in production of electricity, cement and oil refining.
The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.