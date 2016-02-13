Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI India's industrial output contracted an annual 1.3 percent in December, government data showed on Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast output would shrink 0.1 percent compared with a 3.2 percent year-on-year fall in November.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.