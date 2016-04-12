Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in February, government data showed on Tuesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast output would grow by 1.0 percent compared with a 1.5 percent year-on-year contraction in January.
BONN, Germany Investors in China and India increasingly dominate ownership of coal reserves amid campaigns for divestment in many rich nations to limit the risks from climate change, a study showed on Tuesday.