April 12 India's industrial output rose a much slower-than expected 4.1 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts on average had expected growth to ease slightly to 6.6 percent from January as global demand cooled, a Reuters poll showed. The February figure compares with January's provisional increase of 6.8 percent. Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose an annual 4.0 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 4.1 1.14 6.7 Consumer goods -0.2 2.9 13.4 Consumer durables -6.7 -7.1 18.2 Consumer non-durables 5.1 11.0 9.7 Capital goods 10.6 -1.7 -5.7 Mining 2.1 -2.4 1.2 Electricity 8.0 3.2 6.8 Manufacturing 4.0 1.4 7.5 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)