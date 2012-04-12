April 12 India's industrial output
rose a much slower-than expected 4.1 percent in February from a
year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
The January output figure was sharply revised downwards to a
growth of 1.14 percent from 6.8 percent earlier.
Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, rose an annual 4.0 percent
from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
COMMENTARY
ARUN SINGH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DUN & BRADSTREET, MUMBAI
"The IIP data is expected to be subdued till June at least
and with inflation risks lurking around in the form of second
round impact of the hike in excise and service tax rates
announced in the budget, we cannot expect the RBI to cut rates
at this juncture.
"We should expect rate cuts from RBI to begin from June
only."
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"A 4.1 percent number isn't really a compelling case for a
rate cut, although I think given the opportunity of low
inflation continuing, the RBI will cut the repo rate and CRR
(cash reserve ratio) by 25 basis points each.
But currently, we need a CRR cut more than a repo rate cut
to address the long-term liquidity issue. There was a clear case
for downward revision in the January number as there was 42
percent growth in consumer durables. But the February IIP number
looks more credible as these numbers don't look bizarrely
skewed."
MANISH WADHAWAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF INTEREST
RATES, HSBC INDIA, MUMBAI
"We still stick to our initial projection of 25 basis point
rate cut in April as I don't think there is a scope for massive
rate cuts just by looking at one number.
"The inflation number will also be key as the RBI has often
said IIP is a volatile series. But this is definitely a matter
of concern that the April-February IIP number is only 3.5
percent. However, bond yields are not expected to fall much even
if there is a 25 basis point rate cut as huge borrowing will be
a bigger concern."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"The data confirms that the IIP growth is in trend with the
yearly growth of 4 percent. But the data is not good at all as
even after growth bottomed out in third quarter
(October-December), the recovery is not really picking up on the
demand side.
"Such higher interest rates in the economy will affect
demand-side improvement. From RBI's policy perspective, we still
think that there is scope for just 25 basis point rate cut in
April as given that inflation is moderating only on the margin,
and growth in 2012/13 is expected to be according to RBI's trend
line of 7 percent, there is not much scope for bigger rate
cuts."
H.M.BHARUKA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KANSAI NEROLAC,
MUMBAI
"Manufacturing growth will continue to slow even in the
coming months because confidence is very low and any kind of
improvement there will only happen when interest rates come
down.
"Corporate spending has hit a snag and will continue that
way with people pushing back their capex plans. Consumer goods
spending is better but growth in the main sectors, which are
infrastructure, power, auto, banking, have all been hit and a
revival there is not expected immediately."
AMBAREESH BALIGA, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WAY2WEALTH
SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The data is much lower than expected. This seems to
strengthen the case for a rate cut next week, and the markets
seem to have rebounded on that expectation.
"The problem is that a 25 basis point cut has already been
factored in, in which case there may be a small bump up in the
indices, and nothing more."
VIVEK RAJPAL, INDIA RATE STRATEGIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI
"The lower February IIP number as well as the huge revision
to January data highlights the growth concerns, and cements view
of a 25 basis point rate cut from RBI next week.
"We now need to see how the March inflation data comes in
because if that too surprises on the downside, then we could see
a 25 bps cut along with dovish language in the statement."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"We were expecting a better number, above 6 percent.
Overall, this is disappointing, but our sense is that
irrespective of IIP, the RBI will go ahead with a 25 basis point
rate cut at the upcoming policy decision."
MARKET REACTION
- The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at
8.48 percent, down 4 basis points from its level before the data
was announced.
- The one-year rate overnight indexed swap rate
also eased 2 bps to 7.97 percent, according to
traders.
- India's main share index pared gains immediately
after the data, while the rupee was largely unchanged
at 51.42 to the dollar.
BACKGROUND
- India's economy probably expanded 6.9 percent in the
2011/12 fiscal year that ended on March 31, its slowest pace in
three years.
- The government expects a better showing in 2012/13 and has
pegged growth at 7.6 percent for the new fiscal year.
- Manufacturing sector expansion slowed for a third month in
March as growth in new orders eased and costs for raw materials
kept rising, a business survey showed.
- Growth in the Indian services sector slipped to a
five-month low in March as optimism about the business outlook
in the coming year faded to its weakest level since 2009, a
survey showed last week.
- India's headline inflation edged up to 6.95 percent in
February on higher food costs.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to cut
the repo rate - the main policy rate - by 25 basis points to
8.25 percent to spur growth when it reviews policy next Tuesday.
- The RBI has already cut banks' reserve requirement
by 125 basis points in two moves since late January,
making more money available for lending.
(Reporting by India Treasury and Companies Teams; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)