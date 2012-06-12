(Repeats item ahead of data with no changes to text)
* Industrial output likely grew 1.7 pct yoy in April
* Data due on Tuesday, June 12 around 0530 GMT
BANGALORE, June 8 India's industrial output
probably eked out a small rise in April over a year earlier of
just 1.7 percent after falling in March, a pace suggesting
little pick up in the economy after a slump in growth at the
start of the year.
In the first three months of calendar 2012 economic growth
slumped to its weakest annual pace in nine years, sparking calls
for policy action from both the government and the central bank.
Industrial output forecasts in a Reuters poll of 24
economists ranged from a fall of 1.5 percent to a rise of 3.3
percent. Four respondents predicted a fall.
Although March output slipped from a year earlier by 3.5
percent, economists said the expected growth in April was too
mild to indicate the economy's health was improving as the new
quarter began.
"(Industrial output) growth rate has been very weak for a
long time and I don't see any reason for it to be out of line
with the almost zero growth rate we have seen in the last few
months on average," said Andrew Kenningham, a senior economist
at Capital Economics.
"There is nothing to indicate (GDP) growth is picking up in
the second quarter after clocking the slowest rate in nine
years."
Indeed, infrastructure sector output, covering
major industries such as mining and utilities that account for
about 38 percent of industrial output, grew 2.2 percent in
April, the same pace as March. Four of its eight components in
the infrastructure data fell.
So any pick up in industrial output in April probably
reflected a low year-earlier comparison rather than fresh signs
of growth, economists said.
The median is a far cry from the average growth of more than
9 percent between December 2009 and June 2011 but is roughly in
line with the findings of a purchasing managers' survey that
showed India's factory sector picked up in April after two
consecutive months of slowing growth.
"Two percent can hardly be called stellar but it is some
reversal after what looked like a slightly strange March
number," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist at Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
"The infrastructure index was again quite soft but at the
same time we know the base effect is very helpful for industrial
production in April."
January-to-March GDP figures showed that manufacturing
shrank 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drag on the
quarter's growth.
The government has blamed factors beyond its control, such
as the euro zone debt crisis, for its economic woes. But
corporate investment has slowed down as the government struggled
for fresh initiatives on the economy.
Stubbornly high inflation, and high fiscal and trade
deficits have led to comparisons with India's balance of
payments crisis in 1991.
While the government has struggled for fresh policies to
help boost the economy, the central bank is expected to cut its
repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent at a policy review
on June 18, t he consensus of a Reuters poll shows.
