July 12 India's industrial production grew at a higher-than-expected pace of 2.4 percent in May driven by manufacturing output, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts had expected a rise of 1.8 percent in May output, a Reuters poll showed. The May figure compares with revised figures that showed an annual contraction of 0.9 percent a month ago. Along with June wholesale price inflation, scheduled for Monday, the notoriously volatile IIP data could be instrumental for the Reserve Bank of India to take a call on the rate cuts at a policy review on July 31. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +2.4 -0.9 +6.2 Consumer goods +4.3 +3.7 +7.2 Consumer durables +9.3 +5.2 +5.1 Consumer non-durables +0.1 +2.5 +9.0 Capital goods -7.7 -19.6 +6.2 Mining -0.9 -3.2 +1.8 Electricity +5.9 +4.6 +10.3 Manufacturing +2.5 -1.2 +6.3 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)