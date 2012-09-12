Sept 12 India's industrial production rose 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier, with growth in consumer durables weighed down by a contraction in manufacturing, mining and capital goods purchases, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.3 percent in July output. In June, output fell 1.8 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, fell an annual 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-July period, industrial production contracted an annual 0.1 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* July 2012 June 2012 July 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +0.1 -1.8 +3.7 Consumer goods +0.7 +4.1 +6.4 Consumer durables +1.4 +9.2 +9.0 Consumer non-durables +0.1 -0.1 +4.1 Capital goods -5.0 -28.1 -13.7 Mining -0.7 +0.2 +0.7 Electricity +2.8 +8.8 +13.1 Manufacturing -0.2 -3.1 +3.1 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar; in NEW DELHI)