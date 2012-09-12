Sept 12 India's industrial production
rose 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier, with
growth in consumer durables weighed down by a contraction in
manufacturing, mining and capital goods purchases, government
data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.3 percent
in July output. In June, output fell 1.8 percent.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent
of industrial production, fell an annual 0.2 percent from a year
earlier, the federal statistics office said.
In the April-July period, industrial production
contracted an annual 0.1 percent.
KEY POINTS:
------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
July 2012 June 2012 July 2011
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +0.1 -1.8 +3.7
Consumer goods +0.7 +4.1 +6.4
Consumer durables +1.4 +9.2 +9.0
Consumer non-durables +0.1 -0.1 +4.1
Capital goods -5.0 -28.1 -13.7
Mining -0.7 +0.2 +0.7
Electricity +2.8 +8.8 +13.1
Manufacturing -0.2 -3.1 +3.1
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
---------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar; in NEW DELHI)