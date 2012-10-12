Oct 12 India's industrial production rose by a higher-than-expected 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, after contracting in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 1.1 percent in August output. Revised government figures released on Friday showed July output fell by 0.2 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose an annual 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-August period, industrial production expanded an annual 0.4 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* August 2012 July 2012 August 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +2.7 -0.2 +3.4 Consumer goods +5.0 +0.5 +2.1 Consumer durables +4.0 +0.6 +5.5 Consumer non-durables +5.8 +0.3 -0.7 Capital goods -1.7 -4.5 +4.0 Mining +2.0 -1.6 -5.5 Electricity +1.9 +2.8 +9.5 Manufacturing +2.9 -0.4 +3.9 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj kumar in New Delhi) (arup.roychoudhury@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4178 1007; Reuters Messaging: arup.roychoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)