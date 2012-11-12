(Corrects August 2012 IIP number, Sept 2012 and 2011 capital goods numbers in table) Nov 12 India's industrial production fell on Monday by 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, a much weaker-than-expected performance. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 2.8 percent in September output. Revised government figures released on Monday showed August output growth was revised down to 2.3 percent from 2.7 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, fell by 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-September period, industrial production expanded an annual 0.1 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Sept 2012 August 2012 Sept 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -0.4 +2.3 +2.5 Consumer goods -0.3 +3.3 +5.7 Consumer durables -1.7 +0.6 +8.9 Consumer non-durables +1.1 +5.8 +2.7 Capital goods -12.2 -3.4 -6.5 Mining +5.5 +1.9 -7.5 Electricity +3.9 +1.9 +9.0 Manufacturing -1.5 +2.4 +3.1 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)