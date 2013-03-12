BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
NEW DELHI, March 12 India's industrial production grew 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the output to grow 1.2 percent annually. Revised data for December showed production at factories, mines and utilities shrank 0.5 percent compared with a 0.6 percent contraction earlier. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-January period, industrial production expanded an annual 1.0 percent. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.4 -0.5 1.0 Consumer goods 2.8 -3.6 2.5 Consumer durables -0.9 -8.2 -7.5 Consumer non-durables 5.3 -0.4 10.6 Capital goods -1.8 -0.6 -2.7 Mining -2.9 -3.4 -2.1 Electricity 6.4 5.2 3.2 Manufacturing 2.7 -0.7 1.1 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90