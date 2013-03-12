NEW DELHI, March 12 India's industrial production grew 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the output to grow 1.2 percent annually. Revised data for December showed production at factories, mines and utilities shrank 0.5 percent compared with a 0.6 percent contraction earlier. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-January period, industrial production expanded an annual 1.0 percent. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.4 -0.5 1.0 Consumer goods 2.8 -3.6 2.5 Consumer durables -0.9 -8.2 -7.5 Consumer non-durables 5.3 -0.4 10.6 Capital goods -1.8 -0.6 -2.7 Mining -2.9 -3.4 -2.1 Electricity 6.4 5.2 3.2 Manufacturing 2.7 -0.7 1.1 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)