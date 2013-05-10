NEW DELHI, May 10 India's industrial production rose 2.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 2 percent annually. The government also cut the output growth for February to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew an annual 6.9 percent. In the April-March period, industrial production expanded an annual 1 percent. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Mar 2013 Feb 2013 Mar 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.5 0.5 -2.8 Consumer goods 1.6 0.4 1.1 Consumer durables -4.5 -2.4 1.2 Consumer non-durables 6.5 2.5 1.0 Capital goods 6.9 8.7 -20.1 Mining -2.9 -7.6 -1.1 Electricity 3.5 -3.2 2.7 Manufacturing 3.2 1.9 -3.6 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)