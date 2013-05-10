NEW DELHI, May 10 India's industrial production
rose 2.5 percent in March from a year earlier,
government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 2
percent annually. The government also cut the output growth for
February to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, grew 3.2 percent from a year
earlier, the federal statistics office said. Capital goods
production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew an
annual 6.9 percent.
In the April-March period, industrial production
expanded an annual 1 percent.
KEY POINTS
------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
Mar 2013 Feb 2013 Mar 2012
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.5 0.5 -2.8
Consumer goods 1.6 0.4 1.1
Consumer durables -4.5 -2.4 1.2
Consumer non-durables 6.5 2.5 1.0
Capital goods 6.9 8.7 -20.1
Mining -2.9 -7.6 -1.1
Electricity 3.5 -3.2 2.7
Manufacturing 3.2 1.9 -3.6
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
--------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)