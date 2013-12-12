Dec 12 India's industrial production contracted for the first time in four months in October in a sign that economic recovery remains fragile, government data showed on Thursday. Industrial output slumped 1.8 percent in October after growing 2 percent in September. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted industrial output would contract by 1.2 percent for the month. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, contracted 2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics ministry said. Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew 2.3 percent in October from a year earlier. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -1.8 2.0 8.4 Consumer goods -5.1 0.7 13.8 Consumer durables -12.0 -10.8 16.7 Consumer non-durables 1.8 11.6 11.2 Capital goods 2.3 -6.7 7.0 Mining -3.5 3.3 -0.2 Electricity 1.3 12.9 5.5 Manufacturing -2.0 0.6 9.9 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)