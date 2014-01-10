(Repeats preview ahead of data release)
BANGALORE, Jan 8 Indian industrial output
probably returned to modest growth in November after shrinking
for the first time in four months in October, helped by better
overseas demand, a Reuters poll showed.
Industrial production (IIP) in November was
expected to grow 1.0 percent from a year earlier, after
shrinking 1.8 percent in October, according to the median
consensus of 20 economists.
"November industrial production is unlikely to deviate from
the recent stabilisation in activity, albeit still at weak
levels," said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS in Singapore.
The production data, due on Friday, will not ease concerns
as policymakers in Asia's third-largest economy grapple with
slowing growth while also battling rampant inflation.
Still, rising demand for India's goods from abroad should
provide some cheer.
"Exports are improving because of a pick-up in global demand
so that should provide some support to IIP," said Anubhuti
Sahay, economist at Standard Chartered.
Merchandise exports in November grew 5.86 percent from a
year earlier to $24.6 billion compared with a fall of 4 percent
a year ago.
Indeed, the latest survey of purchasing managers also showed
better export orders for Indian factories.
In addition, November infrastructure output
showed core industries such as coal, electricity, cement, crude
oil and steel - bounced back from a contraction in the previous
month.
Output at those industries, which account for more than a
third of overall factory production, rose 1.7 percent annually
that month after shrinking 0.6 percent in October, according to
data last week.
"We are yet to see any impact of the approvals of
infrastructure projects by the government in the past few
months. So whatever boost we will see in IIP will primarily come
from the export sector," said Sahay.
But a dearth of investment and the government's inability to
authorise new projects ahead of a general election later this
year will keep factory growth subdued.
