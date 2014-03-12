March 12 India's industrial production grew for the first time in four months in January, posting annual growth of 0.1 percent, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 0.6 percent in output. The contraction in December's output was revised to 0.17 percent on year from 0.6 percent earlier. KEY POINTS --------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 0.1 -0.2 2.5 Consumer goods -0.6 -4.7 2.5 Consumer durables -8.3 -16.1 -0.7 Consumer non-durables 4.4 2.5 4.6 Capital goods -4.2 -2.5 -2.5 Mining 0.7 0.7 -1.8 Electricity 6.5 7.5 6.4 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)