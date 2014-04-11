April 11 India's industrial production unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual growth of 0.9 percent in output. The growth in January's output was revised up to about 0.8 percent on year from 0.1 percent earlier. KEY POINTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Feb 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -1.9 0.8 0.6 Manufacturing -3.7 0.0 2.1 Consumer goods -4.5 -0.5 0.8 Consumer durables -9.3 -8.3 -2.6 Consumer non-durables -1.2 4.6 3.2 Capital goods -17.4 -4.1 9.1 Mining 1.4 1.9 -7.7 Electricity 11.5 6.5 -3.2 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)