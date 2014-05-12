Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
May 12 India's industrial production shrank for a second straight month in March, falling 0.5 percent from a year earlier, dragged down by weak consumer demand and capital investments, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 1.5 percent in output. The fall in February's output was revised to 1.8 percent on year from 1.9 percent earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Mar 2014 Feb 2014 Mar 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -0.5 -1.8 3.5 Manufacturing -1.2 -3.6 4.3 Consumer goods -0.9 -4.1 1.8 Consumer durables -11.8 -9.3 -4.9 Consumer non-durables 7.2 -0.5 7.3 Capital goods -12.5 -17.5 9.6 Mining -0.4 2.0 -2.1 Electricity 5.4 11.5 3.5 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh IN NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
