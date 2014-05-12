May 12 India's industrial production shrank for a second straight month in March, falling 0.5 percent from a year earlier, dragged down by weak consumer demand and capital investments, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 1.5 percent in output. The fall in February's output was revised to 1.8 percent on year from 1.9 percent earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Mar 2014 Feb 2014 Mar 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -0.5 -1.8 3.5 Manufacturing -1.2 -3.6 4.3 Consumer goods -0.9 -4.1 1.8 Consumer durables -11.8 -9.3 -4.9 Consumer non-durables 7.2 -0.5 7.3 Capital goods -12.5 -17.5 9.6 Mining -0.4 2.0 -2.1 Electricity 5.4 11.5 3.5 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh IN NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)