NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial output grew a much slower-than-expected 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the output to grow 1.8 percent. Industrial production expanded 3.9 percent year-on-year in June, according to a revised figure. ---------------------------------------------------------------- July 2014 June 2014 July 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 0.5 3.9 2.6 Manufacturing -1.0 2.5 3.0 Consumer goods -7.4 -9.7 -0.7 Consumer durables -20.9 -23.3 -9.6 Consumer non-durables 2.9 0.6 7.4 Capital goods -3.8 23.3 15.9 Mining 2.1 4.5 -3.0 Electricity 11.7 15.7 5.2 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)