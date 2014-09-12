NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial output
grew a much slower-than-expected 0.5 percent
year-on-year in July, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the output to grow
1.8 percent. Industrial production expanded 3.9 percent
year-on-year in June, according to a revised figure.
----------------------------------------------------------------
July 2014 June 2014 July 2013
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 0.5 3.9 2.6
Manufacturing -1.0 2.5 3.0
Consumer goods -7.4 -9.7 -0.7
Consumer durables -20.9 -23.3 -9.6
Consumer non-durables 2.9 0.6 7.4
Capital goods -3.8 23.3 15.9
Mining 2.1 4.5 -3.0
Electricity 11.7 15.7 5.2
(Annual growth in percentage)
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)