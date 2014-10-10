Oct 10 India's industrial output grew a much slower-than-expected 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, dragged down by weak investments and consumer demand, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the output to grow 2.4 percent. Industrial production expanded a revised 0.4 percent year-on-year in July. --------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 0.4 0.4 0.4 Manufacturing -1.4 -1.04 -0.2 Consumer goods -6.9 -7.7 -0.9 Consumer durables -15.0 -20.9 -8.3 Consumer non-durables -0.9 2.4 5.4 Capital goods -11.3 -3.9 -2.0 Mining 2.6 1.2 -0.9 Electricity 12.9 11.7 7.2 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)