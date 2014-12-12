Dec 12 India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 4.2 percent year-on-year in October, its lowest in three years, dragged down by a fall in the manufacturing and the capital goods sector, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the output to grow 2.80 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 2014 Sept 2014 Oct 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -4.2 2.8 -1.2 Manufacturing -7.6 2.9 -1.3 Consumer goods -18.6 -3.6 -5.0 Consumer durables -35.2 -11.2 -12.0 Consumer non-durables -4.3 2.1 1.9 Capital goods -2.3 12.5 2.5 Mining 5.2 0.3 -2.9 Electricity 13.3 3.9 1.3 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)