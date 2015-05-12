May 12 India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 2.1 percent in March, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 2.8 percent compared with a provisional 5.0 percent annual growth in February. ---------------------------------------------------------------- March 2015 Feb 2014 March 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.1 4.9 -0.5 Manufacturing 2.2 5.2 -1.3 Consumer goods -0.7 5.1 -2.2 Consumer durables -4.7 -3.4 -11.8 Consumer non-durables 1.9 10.5 5.0 Capital goods 7.6 8.5 -11.5 Mining 0.9 1.9 0.5 Electricity 2.0 5.9 5.4 (Annual growth in percentage; Base year: 2004/05) -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)