Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
July 10 India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 2.7 percent in May, compared with a downwardly revised 3.36 percent in April, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 4.1 percent, matching the annual growth initially recorded for April. ---------------------------------------------------------- May 2015 April 2015 May 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.7 3.4 5.6 Manufacturing 2.2 4.2 5.9 Consumer goods -1.6 3.0 4.6 Consumer durables -3.9 1.3 3.6 Consumer non-durables -0.1 4.2 5.2 Capital goods 1.8 6.8 4.2 Mining 2.8 0.2 2.5 Electricity 6.0 -0.5 6.7 (Annual growth in percentage; Base year: 2004/05) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12