Dec 11 India's annual industrial output grew 9.8 percent on year in October, its fastest pace in five years, government data showed on Friday. A survey of economists by Reuters had estimated output would grow by 7.8 percent compared with the upwardly revised 3.8 percent growth in September. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 9.8 3.8 -2.7 Manufacturing 10.6 2.9 -5.6 Consumer goods 18.4 1.2 -18.2 Consumer durables 42.2 8.4 -35.2 Consumer non-durables 4.7 -3.5 -3.6 Capital goods 16.1 10.3 -3.2 Mining 4.7 3.0 4.5 Electricity 9.0 11.4 13.7 (Annual growth in percentage) ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)