Dec 11 India's annual industrial output
grew 9.8 percent on year in October, its fastest pace
in five years, government data showed on Friday.
A survey of economists by Reuters had estimated output would
grow by 7.8 percent compared with the upwardly revised 3.8
percent growth in September.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 9.8 3.8 -2.7
Manufacturing 10.6 2.9 -5.6
Consumer goods 18.4 1.2 -18.2
Consumer durables 42.2 8.4 -35.2
Consumer non-durables 4.7 -3.5 -3.6
Capital goods 16.1 10.3 -3.2
Mining 4.7 3.0 4.5
Electricity 9.0 11.4 13.7
(Annual growth in percentage)
----------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
(Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)