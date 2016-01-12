* Nov annual industrial output shrinks 3.2 pct
* Dec consumer inflation edges up to 5.61 pct y/y
* Analysts expect RBI holding interest rates at least in Feb
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 India's annual industrial
output contracted in November, its worst performance in more
than four years, while retail inflation picked up, complicating
the central bank's task of steering monetary policy at a time of
international deflation.
Industrial output contracted 3.2 percent in
November from a year earlier, compared with upwardly revised
growth of 9.9 percent the previous month, Ministry of Statistics
data showed on Tuesday.
A Reuters survey of economists had predicted that industrial
output would grow by 2.3 percent in November.
Analysts said the contraction would not have much impact on
monetary policy because the central bank is focusing on retail
inflation.
"IIP (Indian industrial output) continues to be an extremely
volatile indicator," said Shivom Chakravarti, senior economist
at HDFC Bank.
"The next big step is the budget and what kind of fiscal
consolidation the government announces. That is the bigger
driver for monetary policy going ahead."
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his 2016/17
budget at the end of February. Officials say he could raise the
service tax to nearly 16 percent from 14.5 percent, further
pushing up prices.
The government has revised its economic growth target
downwards to 7 to 7.5 percent for the fiscal year that ends on
March 31, from an earlier estimate of 8.1 to 8.5 percent, due to
weak farm output and declining exports.
A second year of drought in many parts of the country has
hit production of rice, sugar, cotton and other crops, forcing
the government to resort to imports to tame prices.
The consumer price index, which the Reserve
Bank of India tracks in setting lending rates, edged up to 5.61
percent from a year earlier, in line with the expectations of
economists, the data showed.
Retail prices were up 5.41 percent in November.
Analysts said a irregular rainfalls and plan to hike
salaries of federal government employees by nearly 24 percent
both pose risks to the Reserve Bank of India's target of capping
retail inflation at 5 percent by March 2017.
