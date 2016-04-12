April 12 India's industrial output grew at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in February, government data showed on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast output would grow by 1.0 percent compared with a 1.5 percent year-on-year contraction in January. ----------------------------------------------------------- Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.0 pct -1.5 pct 4.8 pct Manufacturing 0.7 pct -2.8 pct 5.1 pct Consumer goods 0.8 pct -0.05 pct 4.9 pct Consumer durables 9.7 pct 5.8 pct -3.8 pct Consumer non-durables -4.2 pct -3.1 pct 10.5 pct Capital goods -9.8 pct -20.9 pct 8.3 pct Mining 5.0 pct 1.5 pct 1.6 pct Electricity 9.6 pct 6.6 pct 5.9 pct (Annual growth in percent) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)