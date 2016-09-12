Sept 12 India's industrial output contracted 2.4 percent in July from a year earlier, mainly dragged down by lower production of capital goods and consumer non-durables, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.7 percent increase in output compared with a provisional 2.1 percent year-on-year expansion in June. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- July 2016 June 2016 July 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -2.4 2.0 4.3 Manufacturing -3.4 0.7 4.8 Consumer goods 1.3 2.7 1.1 Consumer durables 5.9 5.6 10.5 Consumer non-durables -1.7 0.9 -4.4 Capital goods -29.6 -16.3 10.1 Mining 0.8 5.3 1.3 Electricity 1.6 8.3 3.5 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)