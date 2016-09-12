BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Sept 12 India's industrial output contracted 2.4 percent in July from a year earlier, mainly dragged down by lower production of capital goods and consumer non-durables, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.7 percent increase in output compared with a provisional 2.1 percent year-on-year expansion in June. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- July 2016 June 2016 July 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -2.4 2.0 4.3 Manufacturing -3.4 0.7 4.8 Consumer goods 1.3 2.7 1.1 Consumer durables 5.9 5.6 10.5 Consumer non-durables -1.7 0.9 -4.4 Capital goods -29.6 -16.3 10.1 Mining 0.8 5.3 1.3 Electricity 1.6 8.3 3.5 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.