March 10 India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 percent growth in output compared with a revised 0.1 percent year-on-year fall in December. ------------------------------------------------------------ ----------- Jan 2017 Dec 2016 Jan 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.7 -0.1 -1.6 Manufacturing 2.3 -1.7 -2.9 Consumer goods -1.0 -6.0 -0.1 Consumer durables 2.9 -8.9 5.6 Consumer non-durables -3.2 -4.4 -3.2 Capital goods 10.7 -3.9 -21.6 Mining 5.3 5.5 1.5 Electricity 3.9 6.3 6.6 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)