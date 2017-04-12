April 12 India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.3 percent growth in output compared with a revised 3.3 percent year-on-year increase in January. ----------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Feb 2017 Jan 2017 Feb 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -1.2 3.3 1.9 Manufacturing -2.0 2.9 0.6 Consumer goods -5.6 0.5 0.6 Consumer durables -0.9 6.7 10.4 Consumer non-durables -8.6 -3.0 -4.9 Capital goods -3.4 10.9 -9.3 Mining 3.3 5.3 5.0 Electricity 0.3 3.9 9.6 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)