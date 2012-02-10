(Adds comment) NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Indian industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in December compared with a year earlier, government data showed. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The December figure compares with November's provisional increase of 5.9 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 1.8 5.95 8.1 Consumer goods 10.0 13.0 3.5 Consumer durables 5.3 11.5 7.8 Consumer non-durables 13.4 14.4 0.6 Capital goods -16.5 -4.3 20.2 Mining -3.7 -4.1 5.9 Electricity 9.1 14.6 5.9 Manufacturing 1.8 6.6 8.7 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------- COMMENTARY: MADAN SABNAVIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CARE RATINGS, MUMBAI "The numbers have turned out to be a big disappointment, and are far below our expectations. "The major concern is whether we can recoup this loss in the next three months to meet the fiscal year target, given that we will be encountering a high base effect in January to March. It will be a big challenge." ASHUTOSH DATAR, ECONOMIST, IIFL, MUMBAI "Growth impulses are expected to remain weak through the next financial year and alongwith the expected easing in inflation, should provide the setting for RBI to cut rates. "But the government needs to spell out that it will cut fiscal deficit in a big way in FY13 to enable the central bank to aggressively ease monetary stance. Therefore the budget will be a crucial event." ARUN SINGH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DUN & BRADSTREET, MUMBAI "Though the latest IIP is a bit of a shocker, we really should not expect the RBI to cut interest rates till April as inflationary expectation in the economy has not come off. This is reflected in the high core inflation. "The RBI will prefer to wait till it believes it has complete control over the inflationary expectations." MARKET REACTION: The main share index lost early gains immediately after the data, while the rupee weakened further to 49.65 to the dollar from 49.62. The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, down 2 basis points from beforehand. BACKGROUND: - The government revised down the growth forecast for the current fiscal year ending March to 6.9 percent, lowest since the 2008 financial crisis and compared with 8.4 percent in the previous year. - The manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in eight months in January as factory output surged the most on record on increased domestic and foreign demand. - The services sector grew at its fastest pace in six months during January. - Annual car sales are likely to log their first annual decline since 2002 this fiscal year after January sales grew a tepid 7.2 percent, hurt by high financing and running costs. - Even as broad economic momentum remains weak, inflationary risks persist. Non-food manufacturing inflation, also known as core inflation, eased marginally to 7.7 percent in December from 7.9 percent in November. - Headline inflation in December fell to a two-year low of 7.47 percent, following a dramatic drop in food inflation. - With risks to economic growth on the rise, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to cut interest rates by the end of June, if not sooner. - The RBI raised rates 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011 to fight inflation. - At its January policy review, the RBI cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points to ease tight liquidity conditions, signalling a shift in policy towards reviving growth after two years of fighting inflation. (Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)