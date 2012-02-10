Feb 10 Indian industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in December compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The December figure compares with November's provisional increase of 5.9 percent. Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. During April-December, industrial production expanded 3.6 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, below the 10.5 percent clocked the year before. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 1.8 5.95 8.1 Consumer goods 10.0 13.0 3.5 Consumer durables 5.3 11.5 7.8 Consumer non-durables 13.4 14.4 0.6 Capital goods -16.5 -4.3 20.2 Mining -3.7 -4.1 5.9 Electricity 9.1 14.6 5.9 Manufacturing 1.8 6.6 8.7 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)